Blight battle finds focus at Aretha F...

Blight battle finds focus at Aretha Franklin's birthplace

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The crumbling house where Aretha Franklin was born looks no different from many others on Lucy Avenue in Memphis' Soulsville neighborhood: empty and shuttered, with plywood over the windows. A rear section has collapsed, and weeds grow all around it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Terrance 20,919
Diet Center (Mar '09) 18 hr Diet 23
Black People and Cars 18 hr Now_What- 5
Black lives matter (Jul '16) Mon Samuel-7g-Jackson 201
where is black lives matter Tuesday Mar 20 lol 2
News Nail salon charges overweight people more for p... Mar 20 lol 1
Betsy DeVoss And The TEA Party Republicans Sch... Mar 19 DEMOCRAT 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC