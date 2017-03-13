Bar Louie in Legal Dispute with Overton Square Owners; Restaurant's Future in Question

A legal dispute involving Bar Louie and Loeb Properties leaves the future of the franchise in Overton Square in question, according to documents filed by both parties with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District of Tennessee. The documents came to light after Memphis Louie LLC , doing business as Bar Louie Memphis, filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 3 in an effort reorganize their existing debt while continuing to operate at 2125 Madison Ave .

