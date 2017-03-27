Anchor Office Tenant Pinnacle Bank Fi...

Anchor Office Tenant Pinnacle Bank Files $2.3M Permit

Pinnacle Bank , the anchor tenant in Boyle Investment Co .' s long-awaited office building in Ridgeway Center, filed $2.3 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for interior tenant work.

