Anchor Office Tenant Pinnacle Bank Files $2.3M Permit
Pinnacle Bank , the anchor tenant in Boyle Investment Co .' s long-awaited office building in Ridgeway Center, filed $2.3 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for interior tenant work.
