AMBER Alert issued in MemphisA statewide AMBER Alert has been issued...

6 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide AMBER Alert on Thursday afternoon on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for 1-year-old Isiah Edwards, a black male who is 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. Isiah was last seen wearing a tan shirt, camouflage pants and black "Jordan" tennis shoes.

