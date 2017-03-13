Allworld Renovating Vacant Downtown Building for HQ
Allworld Project Management has been approved for an $80,000 Exterior Improvement Grant by the Center City Development Corp . to begin renovations on its new corporate headquarters in Downtown Memphis.
