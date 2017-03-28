A new book from the long-gone Jeff Buckley
The handwritten journals of Jeff Buckley, the singer-songwriter who died tragically in 1997 at age 30, will be reproduced in a forthcoming book from Da Capo Press. Rolling Stone reports that "Jeff Buckley: His Own Voice" is scheduled to be published in spring 2019, months before the 25th anniversary of "Grace," Buckley's only studio album.
