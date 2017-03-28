A new book from the long-gone Jeff Buckley

The handwritten journals of Jeff Buckley, the singer-songwriter who died tragically in 1997 at age 30, will be reproduced in a forthcoming book from Da Capo Press. Rolling Stone reports that "Jeff Buckley: His Own Voice" is scheduled to be published in spring 2019, months before the 25th anniversary of "Grace," Buckley's only studio album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.