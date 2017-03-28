A new book from the long-gone Jeff Bu...

A new book from the long-gone Jeff Buckley

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The handwritten journals of Jeff Buckley, the singer-songwriter who died tragically in 1997 at age 30, will be reproduced in a forthcoming book from Da Capo Press. Rolling Stone reports that "Jeff Buckley: His Own Voice" is scheduled to be published in spring 2019, months before the 25th anniversary of "Grace," Buckley's only studio album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
History of Memphis Wrestling 9 hr JJJ 5
Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07) Mon Jackeabbit 240
Memphis Mafia Controls Memphis Businesses (Mar '09) Mar 25 Jay Rod 17
Amy Speropolous (Mar '16) Mar 24 Guest 11
Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15) Mar 23 dieseldan99 5
Black lives matter (Jul '16) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 201
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC