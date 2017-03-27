7-month-old abducted from day care fo...

7-month-old abducted from day care found safe, woman in custody

Thursday Mar 23

MEMPHIS, TN - A 7-month-old missing from a day care in Frayser has been safely located. The child was located in the 2500 block of Tricia Drive.

Memphis, TN

