2 Midtown Restaurants Seek to Incorporate Shipping Containers

The Broad Avenue Arts District has long been innovative when it comes to the creative reuse of formerly blighted properties, and its newest addition seeks to continue this trend. The owners of City & State on Broad Avenue filed paperwork with the city of Memphis requesting approval to convert an abandoned liquor store into a diner fittingly named The Liquor Store that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner However, since the design calls for the incorporation of a pair of old shipping containers into accessory buildings, the owners first have to receive approval from the Memphis and Shelby County Board of Adjustment.

