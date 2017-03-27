1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in South Memphis parking lot
MEMPHIS, TN - One person dead and other injured after a shooting in South Memphis. The shooting happened in the 400 block of EH Crump Boulevard in a parking lot near Checkers and Larose Elementary School just before 2 a.m. Police said two victims were taken to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|History of Memphis Wrestling
|2 hr
|Ticket to Ride
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|John Pall, steve Jamison Or steve Wild?!!
|Mon
|facts1st
|2
|Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07)
|Mar 27
|Jackeabbit
|240
|Memphis Mafia Controls Memphis Businesses (Mar '09)
|Mar 25
|Jay Rod
|17
|Amy Speropolous (Mar '16)
|Mar 24
|Guest
|11
|Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15)
|Mar 23
|dieseldan99
|5
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC