1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in South Memphis parking lot

Sunday Mar 26

MEMPHIS, TN - One person dead and other injured after a shooting in South Memphis. The shooting happened in the 400 block of EH Crump Boulevard in a parking lot near Checkers and Larose Elementary School just before 2 a.m. Police said two victims were taken to the hospital.

