US Attorney Stanton Announces Resignation
Edward L. Stanton III has announced his resignation as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, effective Feb. 28. Stanton, who has served as U.S. attorney since August 2010, called the job "the professional honor of a lifetime." "To be able to serve the district where I was born, raised and educated, and for which I have tremendous love and respect, was a remarkable experience," he said in a statement.
