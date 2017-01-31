US Attorney Stanton Announces Resigna...

US Attorney Stanton Announces Resignation

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Daily News

Edward L. Stanton III has announced his resignation as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, effective Feb. 28. Stanton, who has served as U.S. attorney since August 2010, called the job "the professional honor of a lifetime." "To be able to serve the district where I was born, raised and educated, and for which I have tremendous love and respect, was a remarkable experience," he said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 24 min melvin perez 20,800
7 cent gas tax hike Mon ThugLifeMatters 5
I'm interested in well built black women Jan 29 White gentleman 1
Does Memphis suck? (Nov '10) Jan 28 Phantom In The Fo... 318
Bass Pro Pyramid Jan 26 Black Mandingo 1
Best couger bar in Memphis Jan 26 Emily 5
Jessica Lidy and Jarrod Sanford on the streets ... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,462,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC