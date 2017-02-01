Trump Travel Ban March Draws 1,000

Trump Travel Ban March Draws 1,000

A group of approximately 1,000 people, including immigrants from the Middle East, Mexico and Latin America as well as across various religious faiths, marched Downtown Wednesday, Feb. 1, to protest President Donald Trump's immigration travel ban order. The march was from Clayborn Temple, west on Pontotoc Avenue and south on Mulberry Street to the National Civil Rights Museum.

