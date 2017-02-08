This barber improves children's reading skills while he cuts their hair
This barber improves children's reading skills while he cuts their hair Fiddell Woods gives kids a free haircut, with some class. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k2Sq5X Fidell Woods goes to a school at least once a week, and gives at least 10 free haircuts to young men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who was around during the mlk assasination or t... (Sep '11)
|16 hr
|Tom
|85
|Orange lives matter
|22 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|mexico
|20,845
|Review: iFixMemphis (Dec '12)
|Feb 17
|Ricky
|5
|Shooting outside motorcycle club leaves one dead (Sep '10)
|Feb 16
|Use2B Family MC
|64
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|ThenPharts
|85
|Black lives matter (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|Seerer
|143
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC