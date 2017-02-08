This barber improves children's readi...

This barber improves children's reading skills while he cuts their hair

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: USA Today

This barber improves children's reading skills while he cuts their hair Fiddell Woods gives kids a free haircut, with some class. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k2Sq5X Fidell Woods goes to a school at least once a week, and gives at least 10 free haircuts to young men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who was around during the mlk assasination or t... (Sep '11) 16 hr Tom 85
Orange lives matter 22 hr Rednecksgohome 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun mexico 20,845
Review: iFixMemphis (Dec '12) Feb 17 Ricky 5
News Shooting outside motorcycle club leaves one dead (Sep '10) Feb 16 Use2B Family MC 64
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Feb 14 ThenPharts 85
Black lives matter (Jul '16) Feb 14 Seerer 143
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC