Sun Records Episode 1: A Positive Note
It's finally here! Sun Records the CMT series formerly known as Million Dollar Quartet , was filmed here in Memphis last summer. Like everyone in the city, the crowd at the official red carpet premiere at the Paradiso was eager to see the results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black lives matter (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|150
|The Unknown
|18 hr
|Concerned Anerican
|2
|Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|238
|valentine waste
|Thu
|Plastic
|4
|Vella the psychic (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Trina
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Memphis Massage Parlors (Jun '15)
|Feb 21
|Jojo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC