Sun Records Episode 1: A Positive Note

Sun Records Episode 1: A Positive Note

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Memphis Flyer

It's finally here! Sun Records the CMT series formerly known as Million Dollar Quartet , was filmed here in Memphis last summer. Like everyone in the city, the crowd at the official red carpet premiere at the Paradiso was eager to see the results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black lives matter (Jul '16) 8 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 150
The Unknown 18 hr Concerned Anerican 2
Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07) Thu Go Blue Forever 238
valentine waste Thu Plastic 4
Vella the psychic (Oct '12) Thu Trina 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
Memphis Massage Parlors (Jun '15) Feb 21 Jojo 8
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 279,127,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC