Strickland Studies Options in Face of...

Strickland Studies Options in Face of Immigration Travel Ban Order

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has been getting a crash course in immigration policies federal and local in the last week. His questions about city government's role a year into his term as mayor come with President Donald Trump's January immigration travel ban order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rock 103, what the hell happened. (Jul '08) 4 hr pofoto1950 86
Amy Speropolous (Mar '16) 8 hr Guest 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr TAAM 20,811
Allison lane Sat Gurst 1
university of tennessee dental school clinic (Mar '10) Feb 3 In pain 38
Schools Feb 2 RichieLookingForJ... 2
Do you know what happened to Wendy Welborn in M... (Jan '16) Feb 2 Wrangler 7
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC