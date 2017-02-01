Strickland Proposes 7 Areas for Possi...

Strickland Proposes 7 Areas for Possible Deannexation

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Daily News

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland wants to at least discuss de-annexing seven parts of the city and reducing the city's square mileage by 8 percent and thus increasing the city's population density. City Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen outlined the administration's proposal Thursday, Feb. 2, to the task force considering de-annexation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Schools 53 min RichieLookingForJ... 2
Do you know what happened to Wendy Welborn in M... (Jan '16) 2 hr Wrangler 7
I need info on murdered teen Wendy Welborn 3 hr Wrangler 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr white girls 20,804
7 cent gas tax hike Jan 30 ThugLifeMatters 5
I'm interested in well built black women Jan 29 White gentleman 1
Does Memphis suck? (Nov '10) Jan 28 Phantom In The Fo... 318
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Fort Hood
  5. China
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,499,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC