Strickland Gives Hints of De-Annexation Plan to Uneasy Legislators

Wednesday Feb 1

Mayor Jim Strickland previews possible de-annexation plan for Shelby County legislators, as state Rep. Ron Lollar, delegation chair, listens. NASHVILLE - On Wednesday, one day before the scheduled unveiling in Memphis of a tentative de-annexation plan, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland addressed a luncheon of the Shelby County legislative delegation and gave its members, several of them openly apprehensive, some hints about what might be in the package.

