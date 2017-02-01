Strickland Gives Hints of De-Annexation Plan to Uneasy Legislators

Mayor Jim Strickland previews possible de-annexation plan for Shelby County legislators, as state Rep. Ron Lollar, delegation chair, listens. NASHVILLE - On Wednesday, one day before the scheduled unveiling in Memphis of a tentative de-annexation plan, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland addressed a luncheon of the Shelby County legislative delegation and gave its members, several of them openly apprehensive, some hints about what might be in the package.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.