SouthernSun Converting Historic Downtown Building to New HQ
The Memphis-based investment management firm plans to invest around $16 million to turn the nine-story Hickman Building, 240 Madison Ave ., into a mixed-use project that houses its headquarters as well as 40 apartments, 5,000 square feet of street-level retail and a connected parking structure. The mixed-use development project was designed by architecture firm Looney Ricks Kiss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black lives matter (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|150
|The Unknown
|14 hr
|Concerned Anerican
|2
|Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|238
|valentine waste
|Thu
|Plastic
|4
|Vella the psychic (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Trina
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Memphis Massage Parlors (Jun '15)
|Feb 21
|Jojo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC