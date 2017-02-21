SouthernSun Converting Historic Downt...

SouthernSun Converting Historic Downtown Building to New HQ

The Memphis-based investment management firm plans to invest around $16 million to turn the nine-story Hickman Building, 240 Madison Ave ., into a mixed-use project that houses its headquarters as well as 40 apartments, 5,000 square feet of street-level retail and a connected parking structure. The mixed-use development project was designed by architecture firm Looney Ricks Kiss.

