South Memphis Businesses Awarded $40K in ICED Loans

A pair of South Memphis businesses were awarded a combined $40,000 in Inner City Economic Development loans by the Economic Development Growth Engine's finance committee this week. Champion's Pharmacy & Herb Store, 2369 Elvis Presley Blvd ., and Park Place Recycling & Logistics, 815 E. Georgia Ave ., were each approved for a $20,000 ICED loan Wednesday, Feb. 1, to assist with building improvements and business expansions.

