South Memphis Businesses Awarded $40K...

South Memphis Businesses Awarded $40K in ICED Loans

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

A pair of South Memphis businesses were awarded a combined $40,000 in Inner City Economic Development loans by the Economic Development Growth Engine's finance committee this week. Champion's Pharmacy & Herb Store, 2369 Elvis Presley Blvd ., and Park Place Recycling & Logistics, 815 E. Georgia Ave ., were each approved for a $20,000 ICED loan Wednesday, Feb. 1, to assist with building improvements and business expansions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need info on murdered teen Wendy Welborn 21 min Wrangler 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr white girls 20,804
7 cent gas tax hike Mon ThugLifeMatters 5
I'm interested in well built black women Jan 29 White gentleman 1
Does Memphis suck? (Nov '10) Jan 28 Phantom In The Fo... 318
Bass Pro Pyramid Jan 26 Black Mandingo 1
Best couger bar in Memphis Jan 26 Emily 5
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC