Slingshot Dakota - "Grudge"
Last year, Slingshot Dakota released their great album, Break , and today they're sharing a new track called "Grudge" that was recorded during the same sessions. It's featured on an upcoming 7" called Broken , along with B-side "Dying Stars," and it's a bright and anthemic song that still feels weighted down by the grueling reality of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|Memphis Massage Parlors (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Jojo
|8
|Orange lives matter
|Tue
|VOL FAN
|2
|Wes/Michael Simpson (Nov '06)
|Feb 20
|Lacey
|4
|who was around during the mlk assasination or t... (Sep '11)
|Feb 19
|Tom
|85
|Review: iFixMemphis (Dec '12)
|Feb 17
|Ricky
|5
|Shooting outside motorcycle club leaves one dead (Sep '10)
|Feb 16
|Use2B Family MC
|64
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC