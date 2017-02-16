Sharpton To Speak At Mississippi Blvd. Church
The activist, Baptist minister, and television and radio talk show host is speaking as part of Black History Month observances. He will speak at 9 a.m. at the church's Southwind campus, 8220 E. Shelby Drive and at 10:30 a.m. at the main campus, 70 N. Bellevue Blvd .
