Sharpton To Speak At Mississippi Blvd...

Sharpton To Speak At Mississippi Blvd. Church

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Daily News

The activist, Baptist minister, and television and radio talk show host is speaking as part of Black History Month observances. He will speak at 9 a.m. at the church's Southwind campus, 8220 E. Shelby Drive and at 10:30 a.m. at the main campus, 70 N. Bellevue Blvd .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shooting outside motorcycle club leaves one dead (Sep '10) 2 hr Use2B Family MC 64
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr mexico 20,829
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Tue ThenPharts 85
Black lives matter (Jul '16) Feb 14 Seerer 143
valentine waste Feb 14 BaxterV 3
White Lives Matter Feb 14 BaxterV 1
Harold Blockman with Keller Williams Feb 13 Harold Blockman 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC