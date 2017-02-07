Pursuant Acquires TouchPoint Software
Pursuant , Dallas, TX, a fundraising agency, announced their acquisition of TouchPoint Software, LLC, a Memphis, Tennessee web-based church management software system, as of January 1, 2017. TouchPoint provides a church management software system for mobile devices and computers.
