Pursuant Acquires TouchPoint Software

Wednesday Feb 1

Pursuant , Dallas, TX, a fundraising agency, announced their acquisition of TouchPoint Software, LLC, a Memphis, Tennessee web-based church management software system, as of January 1, 2017. TouchPoint provides a church management software system for mobile devices and computers.

