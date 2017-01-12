Permit Filed for Boutique Arrive Hotel Downtown
A new boutique hotel slated to open on South Main is taking a big step forward. Montgomery Martin Contractors filed a $5.3 million permit for renovations to the former Memphis College of Art graduate school at 477 S. Main St. Wessman Development LLC is listed as both the owner and tenant on the permit.
