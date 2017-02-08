Pearl's Oyster House to Open Second L...

Pearl's Oyster House to Open Second Location in Cordova

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Daily News

A $717,931 building permit application was filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to remodel an existing building at 8106 Cordova Center Drive for a restaurant. The Fleming Co .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Buck Rohde 20,817
Harold Blockman Keller Williams 7 hr Harold Blockman 1
Bass Pro Pyramid 23 hr your momma 4
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) Wed Mary D 113
Hot looking women on the local news Feb 7 Rick 1
Big Fish (Jan '08) Feb 6 Curious 2
Rock 103, what the hell happened. (Jul '08) Feb 6 pofoto1950 86
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC