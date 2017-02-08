Pearl's Oyster House to Open Second Location in Cordova
A $717,931 building permit application was filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to remodel an existing building at 8106 Cordova Center Drive for a restaurant. The Fleming Co .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Harold Blockman Keller Williams
|7 hr
|Harold Blockman
|1
|Bass Pro Pyramid
|23 hr
|your momma
|4
|Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11)
|Wed
|Mary D
|113
|Hot looking women on the local news
|Feb 7
|Rick
|1
|Big Fish (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|Curious
|2
|Rock 103, what the hell happened. (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|pofoto1950
|86
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC