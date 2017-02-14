Panel OKs Downtown Project, Midtown C...

Panel OKs Downtown Project, Midtown Changes

The Center City Revenue Finance Corp . approved two Downtown projects and changes for Belz Enterprises mixed-use development at Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard in Midtown on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Belz Enterprises' revised PILOT application for a mixed-use project at the southwest corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard was approved by the CCRFC Tuesday, Feb. 14. Wessman Development was approved for a 15-year PILOT to convert the Memphis College of Art Graduate School at 477 S. Main St .

