Newly Appointed President of Memphis Medical Society Discusses Regulations in Acceptance Speech
Dr. Langsdon, a prominent facial plastic surgeon in Germantown Tennessee, recently delivered a speech to the Memphis Medical Society after being named their newest president. In his rousing acceptance speech, Dr. Langsdon outlines the challenges that medical practices face today and how physicians can work to overcome them.
