New Tri-State Defender Has Credibilit...

New Tri-State Defender Has Credibility, Influence in the Community

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Daily News

When president and publisher Bernal E. Smith II speaks about his newspaper, The New Tri-State Defender, and how business is conducted today and what's necessary for success going forward, he sounds like just about any other newspaper executive trying to navigate today's quick-change media world. Staff of The New Tri-State Defender includes Karanja Ajanaku, Bernal Smith II, Nina Allen Johnson, Myron Hudson, Ester Moore, Lee Smith and Brianna Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bass Pro Pyramid 3 hr ThomasA 3
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) 4 hr Mary D 113
Hot looking women on the local news Tue Rick 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
Big Fish (Jan '08) Mon Curious 2
Rock 103, what the hell happened. (Jul '08) Mon pofoto1950 86
Amy Speropolous (Mar '16) Mon Guest 4
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,583 • Total comments across all topics: 278,675,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC