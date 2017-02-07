New Tri-State Defender Has Credibility, Influence in the Community
When president and publisher Bernal E. Smith II speaks about his newspaper, The New Tri-State Defender, and how business is conducted today and what's necessary for success going forward, he sounds like just about any other newspaper executive trying to navigate today's quick-change media world. Staff of The New Tri-State Defender includes Karanja Ajanaku, Bernal Smith II, Nina Allen Johnson, Myron Hudson, Ester Moore, Lee Smith and Brianna Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bass Pro Pyramid
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11)
|4 hr
|Mary D
|113
|Hot looking women on the local news
|Tue
|Rick
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Big Fish (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Curious
|2
|Rock 103, what the hell happened. (Jul '08)
|Mon
|pofoto1950
|86
|Amy Speropolous (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Guest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC