New Tri-State Defender Has Credibility, Influence in the Community

When president and publisher Bernal E. Smith II speaks about his newspaper, The New Tri-State Defender, and how business is conducted today and what's necessary for success going forward, he sounds like just about any other newspaper executive trying to navigate today's quick-change media world. Staff of The New Tri-State Defender includes Karanja Ajanaku, Bernal Smith II, Nina Allen Johnson, Myron Hudson, Ester Moore, Lee Smith and Brianna Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.