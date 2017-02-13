Last Word: MATA and the TBI, Fieldsto...

Last Word: MATA and the TBI, Fieldstone Gets Bigger and Wedge Bills

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

Since Gannett bought The Commercial Appeal there has been a lot of speculation about what would remain of the Memphis operation in a newspaper chain known for consolidating not just in-house parts of the publishing process but the reporting side too. The biggest question in the air was the fate of the large printing presses at the CA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) 5 hr Phartolino 83
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Lauren 20,826
Black lives matter (Jul '16) 7 hr Seerer 141
valentine waste 10 hr Seerer 2
Harold Blockman with Keller Williams 13 hr Harold Blockman 1
Vella the psychic (Oct '12) Sun JStephens1 7
Plastic Surgeon Sun Research 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC