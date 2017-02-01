Last Word: De-Annexation Theories, Clash on School Vouchers and Garth & Trisha
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and his administration come up with some surprises in de-annexation recommendations to the city task force on the issue. The three most recently annexed areas of Memphis were considered likely to be in the recommendations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Telisha
|20,805
|Schools
|5 hr
|RichieLookingForJ...
|2
|Do you know what happened to Wendy Welborn in M... (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|Wrangler
|7
|I need info on murdered teen Wendy Welborn
|7 hr
|Wrangler
|3
|7 cent gas tax hike
|Jan 30
|ThugLifeMatters
|5
|I'm interested in well built black women
|Jan 29
|White gentleman
|1
|Does Memphis suck? (Nov '10)
|Jan 28
|Phantom In The Fo...
|318
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC