Last Word: Bell at the Grammys, Old Dominick's Return and Luttrell & Strickland

Memphis at the Grammys: William Bell was performer, presenter and winner at the Grammys Sunday evening. Gary Clark Jr. joined Bell to perform Bell's calling card, "Born Under A Bad Sign" and the duo then presented a Grammy to Beyonce.

