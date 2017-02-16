Downtown Developer Charged in Public Corruption Case
John Wessman, the real estate developer who plans to turn two Downtown Memphis buildings into boutique hotels, has been charged with bribery in a Palm Springs, California, corruption case. The Riverside County District Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint Thursday, Feb. 16, against Wessman, developer Richard Meaney and former Palm Springs Mayor Stephen Pougnet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting outside motorcycle club leaves one dead (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Use2B Family MC
|64
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|mexico
|20,829
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Tue
|ThenPharts
|85
|Black lives matter (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|Seerer
|143
|valentine waste
|Feb 14
|BaxterV
|3
|White Lives Matter
|Feb 14
|BaxterV
|1
|Harold Blockman with Keller Williams
|Feb 13
|Harold Blockman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC