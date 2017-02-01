Dixon Hughes Goodman Expects More Gro...

Dixon Hughes Goodman Expects More Growth in Memphis in 2017

During periods of uncertainty and unexpected rule changes, business owners turn to the interpreters of those rules, practical advice givers who can help an enterprise find a clear path forward. Anthony Clark, market managing partner for the Memphis office of Dixon Hughes Goodman, expects the local office to see growth approaching double digits in 2017.

