Crime 36 mins ago 2:14 p.m.Grandmothe...

Crime 36 mins ago 2:14 p.m.Grandmother charged after 3-year-old shoots 4-year-old brother

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Memphis Police Department arrested Diane Nellums on Monday and charged her with child abuse and neglect. She is the children's grandmother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Marta 20,853
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) 10 hr Mississippi Man 117
Getting A Vehicle Registered with a Salvage Title 14 hr anonymous 1
Jackie Brooks the KING OF METH north Mississippi Sun Mike Green 1
Black lives matter (Jul '16) Feb 25 Now_What- 151
Vella the psychic (Oct '12) Feb 25 Grammar Police 9
The Unknown Feb 24 Concerned Anerican 2
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC