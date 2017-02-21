City Council Wades Deeper Into Beale Street Controversy

The lead partners of the Chicago-Memphis group that wants to manage Beale Street acknowledge they made mistakes earlier in their careers. But Kelvin Willis and Dwain Kyles of 21 Beale Street say they deserve a chance to manage the district and have been treated unfairly by the Beale Street Tourism Development Authority, which ended contract talks with them in October after a year of negotiation.

