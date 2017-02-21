Binghampton Gateway Center Spells End...

Binghampton Gateway Center Spells End for Inner City Food Desert

The groundbreaking of a shopping center doesn't always attract a large crowd of city officials and TV cameras, but then again not every shopping center is an oasis in the middle of a food desert. This group of city officials, residents and neighborhood developers gathered on particularly warm February afternoon for the groundbreaking of the Binghampton Gateway Center, a 33,000-square-foot shopping center near the intersection of Tillman Street and Sam Cooper Boulevard.

