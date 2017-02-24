Bike, Pedestrian Projects Win $2.2M i...

Bike, Pedestrian Projects Win $2.2M in Grants

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Memphis Flyer

Bike and pedestrian projects will get a $2.2 million injection in Memphis as six grants were recently awarded to the city and the Memphis Area Transit Authority . The projects will bring 400 bike racks along MATA bus lines, bike lockers at MATA park and ride facilities, pedsetrian-friendly updates to traffic signals, sidewalk repairs, signs at all intersections of the Shelby Farm Greenline, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amy Speropolous (Mar '16) 1 hr Spank The Monkey 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Granny is a fruit... 20,865
Black lives matter (Jul '16) Thu Now_What- 168
Hand bags Thu Looking 4
Black People and Cars Feb 28 Blacks People and... 1
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) Feb 27 Mississippi Man 117
Getting A Vehicle Registered with a Salvage Title Feb 27 anonymous 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shelby County was issued at March 02 at 11:34AM CST

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC