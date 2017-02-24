Bike, Pedestrian Projects Win $2.2M in Grants
Bike and pedestrian projects will get a $2.2 million injection in Memphis as six grants were recently awarded to the city and the Memphis Area Transit Authority . The projects will bring 400 bike racks along MATA bus lines, bike lockers at MATA park and ride facilities, pedsetrian-friendly updates to traffic signals, sidewalk repairs, signs at all intersections of the Shelby Farm Greenline, and more.
