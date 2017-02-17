AMR Closing Memphis Office, Laying Off 175

American Medical Response of Tennessee plans to close its Memphis office April 1, resulting in the loss of 175 jobs. AMR, which had the contract to provide ambulance service for unincorporated Shelby County, Millington, Lakeland and Arlington until this year, notified the state Feb. 1 of the pending closure of its local office, located at 6423 Shelby View Drive .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.