AMR Closing Memphis Office, Laying Off 175
American Medical Response of Tennessee plans to close its Memphis office April 1, resulting in the loss of 175 jobs. AMR, which had the contract to provide ambulance service for unincorporated Shelby County, Millington, Lakeland and Arlington until this year, notified the state Feb. 1 of the pending closure of its local office, located at 6423 Shelby View Drive .
