Air Force signing day notes: Recruit once rescued man from burning car

Roland Williams III signed up Wednesday for a military career, putting his signature on a Certificate of Intent to play football at Air Force. In September, the Memphis native was driving down Sam Cooper Blvd. with his father on the way to school when a car in front of them swerved off the road and into nearby woods, where if flipped with the driver pinned inside.

