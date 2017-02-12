$12 Million Permit Filed for Hickman ...

$12 Million Permit Filed for Hickman Building

20 min ago Read more: The Daily News

Montgomery Martin Contractors has filed a $12 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to renovate the historic Hickman Building into a mixed-use development that will include the new headquarters of Memphis-based investment firm, SouthernSun Asset Management. Looney Ricks Kiss is listed as the architect on the permit and Walk Off Properties is listed as the owner of the 240 Madison Ave .

Memphis, TN

