Tsunami Owner Buys Building, Extends Hours
Chef Ben Smith , the owner of the popular Cooper-Young mainstay Tsunami, recently purchased the 928 S. Cooper St . building where his restaurant has been located for the past 18 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black lives matter (Jul '16)
|36 min
|Now_What-
|123
|Best couger bar in Memphis
|20 hr
|Looking
|2
|lose weight (Jan '13)
|Tue
|Old Fashion
|3
|mornin'
|Mon
|The Stealth
|2
|Guest (Feb '16)
|Jan 7
|Guest143
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Looking for housing
|Jan 1
|Leatherworker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC