Thompson Machinery Opens New Cat Rental Store
As part of ongoing efforts to enhance its rental equipment business and meet the changing needs of its west Tennessee customers, Thompson Machinery has opened a Cat Rental Store operation at its Jackson, Tenn., branch located at 2000 Airways Blvd. Thompson has long been committed to offering a wide range of Cat earthmoving products. The expansion of the Cat Rental Store in Jackson will now offer additional equipment options for electrical, mechanical, plumbing, roofing and other subcontractor needs.
