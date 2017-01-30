Temple Israel Announces Crosstown Exp...

Temple Israel Announces Crosstown Expansion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

In a letter that went out to its congregation over the weekend, Temple Israel announced plans to expand into the Crosstown Concourse this summer. Officials said the new Crosstown campus won't be a second synagogue, but will instead enhance the Temple's community outreach programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
7 cent gas tax hike 2 hr ThugLifeMatters 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr melvin perez 20,787
I'm interested in well built black women Sun White gentleman 1
Does Memphis suck? (Nov '10) Jan 28 Phantom In The Fo... 318
Bass Pro Pyramid Jan 26 Black Mandingo 1
Best couger bar in Memphis Jan 26 Emily 5
Jessica Lidy and Jarrod Sanford on the streets ... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,407,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC