Temple Israel Announces Crosstown Expansion
In a letter that went out to its congregation over the weekend, Temple Israel announced plans to expand into the Crosstown Concourse this summer. Officials said the new Crosstown campus won't be a second synagogue, but will instead enhance the Temple's community outreach programs.
