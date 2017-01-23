Strickland To Announce Riverfront Task Force
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will announce a mayoral task force Wednesday, Jan. 24, to "examine and develop a vision for the future of the Memphis riverfront," according to Tuesday City Hall media advisory. The task force could mean a change in the role of the Riverfront Development Corporation , which under the administrations of Mayors Willie Herenton and A C Wharton was the group that governed riverfront development.
