Strickland To Announce Riverfront Task Force

1 hr ago

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will announce a mayoral task force Wednesday, Jan. 24, to "examine and develop a vision for the future of the Memphis riverfront," according to Tuesday City Hall media advisory. The task force could mean a change in the role of the Riverfront Development Corporation , which under the administrations of Mayors Willie Herenton and A C Wharton was the group that governed riverfront development.

