State Systems Makes Its Fifth Acquisition in 2 Years
Memphis-based total protection company State Systems Inc . has acquired Community Fire Safety Systems in Thompsons Station, Tennessee, marking the company's fifth acquisition in less than two years and the second in Middle Tennessee.
