Society of Women Engineers Launches Section in Memphis

For more than 60 years, the Society of Women Engineers has worked to help given women a voice in the male-dominated engineering industry, and now one of the organization's newest local "sections" has been formally launched in Memphis. In the wake of becoming an official Memphis section the group's way of describing local chapters it's organizing a charter event next month at the East Memphis DoubleTree celebrating the accomplishment.

