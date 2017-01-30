Sense and Sensibility to Bring Jane Austen Romance to Theatre Memphis

Sense and Sensibility, a Jon Jory adaptation of Jane Austen 's romantic novel, plays in the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis February 10 - 26, 2017. In this story, sisters find themselves captivated by two very different men and when a scandalous past and a secret engagement come to light, the sisters must rely on themselves and each other to weather the heartache as they learn what love can be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.