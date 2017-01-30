Sense and Sensibility to Bring Jane Austen Romance to Theatre Memphis
Sense and Sensibility, a Jon Jory adaptation of Jane Austen 's romantic novel, plays in the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis February 10 - 26, 2017. In this story, sisters find themselves captivated by two very different men and when a scandalous past and a secret engagement come to light, the sisters must rely on themselves and each other to weather the heartache as they learn what love can be.
