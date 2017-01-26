Rock 'n' roll's roots firmly planted in Memphis
This is the exterior of Sun Studio, located at 706 Union Ave. in the heart of Memphis. It is the place where the famous music producer and record executive Sam Phillips discovered and recorded Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Howlin' Wolf, among others.
