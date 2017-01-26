RDC's Role Changes With New Riverfront Task Force
The role of the Riverfront Development Corp ., a nonprofit group raising private money and receiving a static amount of city funding that was a precursor to the county park conservancies of the last decade, changed this week. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has created a Riverfront Task Force to connect elements of the city's riverfront.
