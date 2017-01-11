Project Brings Buskers Downtown
The Downtown Memphis Commission wants to bring more buskers Downtown. The DMC was one six organizations to receive funds from the International Downtown Association and Springboard for the Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
