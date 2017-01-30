Pro Protest
Members of the Sierra Club's Tennessee Chapter gathered at the Clifford Davis Federal Building last Thursday to protest the nomination of Scott Pruitt, Trump's choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. "We're calling on [Tennessee Senators] Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker to reject the appointment of Scott Pruitt," said Scott Banbury, the Sierra Club's conservation program coordinator.
