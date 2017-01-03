New Police HQ Renovations To Cost Add...

New Police HQ Renovations To Cost Additional $2 Million

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

The Memphis City Council approved Tuesday, Jan. 3, $2 million extra in capital funding for the renovation of 170 N. Main St ., the 13-story building that was once the Donnelley J. Hill State Office Building. The city bought the building from the state in May 2015 for $1.5 million, with another $6.2 million in city funding going to renovate the building as the Memphis Police Department's new headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

